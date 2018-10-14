Try 1 month for 99¢
Hannah Funk and Thomas Terhark were married during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony July 28 at Grace University Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minn. The Rev. Allan Lindgren officiated.

Parents of the couple are David and Shelly Funk of Racine, and Mike and MaryJean Terhark of St. Paul, Minn.

Grandparents of the bride are Wayne and Jan Sotona of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Arlene Champion of Vadnais Heights, Minn.

Maid of honor was Erica Hammond. Bridesmaids were Kelly Szwedo, Kait Udo, Raquel Hellman, Jeannie Terhark (groom's sister) and Jenni Adamowicz. Flower girls were Addison Sackman and Olivia Stroupe.

Best man was Andy Young. Groomsmen were Tyler Funk (bride's brother), Nick Skarda, Mickey Kane, Drew Nelson and Doug Bernstein. Ring bearers were Logan Sackman and Parker Stroupe.

Ushers were Nick Clark and Connor Powers.

The reception was held at Southview Country Club in St. Paul. The couple went on an Alaskan cruise for their honeymoon.

They are living in Minneapolis. Hannah, 25, is an event coordinator for Elevant Management in Eden Prairie, Minn. Thomas, 31, is an annuity wholesaler at Ameriprise Financial in Minneapolis.

