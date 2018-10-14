Hannah Funk and Thomas Terhark were married during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony July 28 at Grace University Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minn. The Rev. Allan Lindgren officiated.
Parents of the couple are David and Shelly Funk of Racine, and Mike and MaryJean Terhark of St. Paul, Minn.
Grandparents of the bride are Wayne and Jan Sotona of Racine. The groom is the grandson of Arlene Champion of Vadnais Heights, Minn.
Maid of honor was Erica Hammond. Bridesmaids were Kelly Szwedo, Kait Udo, Raquel Hellman, Jeannie Terhark (groom's sister) and Jenni Adamowicz. Flower girls were Addison Sackman and Olivia Stroupe.
Best man was Andy Young. Groomsmen were Tyler Funk (bride's brother), Nick Skarda, Mickey Kane, Drew Nelson and Doug Bernstein. Ring bearers were Logan Sackman and Parker Stroupe.
Ushers were Nick Clark and Connor Powers.
The reception was held at Southview Country Club in St. Paul. The couple went on an Alaskan cruise for their honeymoon.
They are living in Minneapolis. Hannah, 25, is an event coordinator for Elevant Management in Eden Prairie, Minn. Thomas, 31, is an annuity wholesaler at Ameriprise Financial in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.