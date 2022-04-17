Feb. 29, 1932—April 14, 2022

RACINE — Zarko Milovanovic, age 90, passed away Thursday April 14, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Zarko was born in Ljig, Serbia, Yugoslavia, on February 29, 1932, son of the late Bogosav and Borka (nee: Matijevic) Milovanovic.

On October 27, 1952, in Yugoslavia, he was united in marriage to Dusanka Lazervic. They shared forty-seven beautiful years together before Dusanka preceded him in death in 1999. In 1967, Zarko and his family moved to the United States, where he was employed with JI Case Company for thirty years and was a dedicated member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.

Zarko will be dearly missed by his son, Mike (Lillie) Milovanovic; daughter, Dobrila (Zoran) Djordjevic; grandchildren: Aleksander Milovanovic, Jovan Milovanovic, Katarina (Jordan) Weber, Maja Djordjevic; great granddaughter, Violet Weber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State Street, on Monday April 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at New Gracanica Serbian Cemetery, Third Lake, IL. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to