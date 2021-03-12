March 28, 1962 – March 8, 2021

RACINE – Zannetta Bowens Waters, age 58, affectionately known as “Ann” & “Sunshine,” passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Monday morning, March 8, 2021.

Zannetta was born in West Point, Mississippi on March 28, 1962 to James E. and Doris D. (nee: Morgan) Bowens. At an early age, her family moved to Racine, WI and she went on to graduate from William Horlick High School.

With profound faith in her Lord & Savior, Zannetta shared her gift of voice in song and served asan usher. In her younger years, Zan was quite the gymnast, dancer and sang with her siblings in the group “The Inspirations.” Recently, she enjoyed writing, crocheting and solving puzzles. Above all, Zan loved spending time with her entire family.