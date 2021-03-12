March 28, 1962 – March 8, 2021
RACINE – Zannetta Bowens Waters, age 58, affectionately known as “Ann” & “Sunshine,” passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Monday morning, March 8, 2021.
Zannetta was born in West Point, Mississippi on March 28, 1962 to James E. and Doris D. (nee: Morgan) Bowens. At an early age, her family moved to Racine, WI and she went on to graduate from William Horlick High School.
With profound faith in her Lord & Savior, Zannetta shared her gift of voice in song and served asan usher. In her younger years, Zan was quite the gymnast, dancer and sang with her siblings in the group “The Inspirations.” Recently, she enjoyed writing, crocheting and solving puzzles. Above all, Zan loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her children: Marquisha C. Bowens, Morgan C. Bowens, Sarah J. (Michael) Bostic, Brittany L. (Trisha) Patton and Zyra A. Waters; grandchildren: Wonyah, Zakiah, Aerise, Josiah and Zamahni; mother and father Doris Bowens and James Bowens, Sr.; sisters and brothers: Teresa Mitchell, James (Rhonda) Bowens, Charlotte (Calvin) Jones, Dwana (Pastor Roger) Carson, Lee Bowens, Wayne (Delia) Bowens, Phillip (Crystal) Bowens and Bryce Bowens; her aunts and uncle, cousins; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Zan was greeted in Heaven by her brother, Gene L. Bowens.
Family homegoing services celebrating Zannetta’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Willie Scott officiating. Public viewing will be in the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. In memory of Zan, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
