Yvonne Wingreen-Jensen

April 9, 1935 - May 3, 2022

RACINE - Yvonne Wingreen-Jensen, age 87, of Washington, PA, formerly of Racine, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday May 3, 2022, in her home.

She was born April 9, 1935 in Crandon, the daughter of Beverly and Edith Adams.

Ms. Jensen was a graduate of Park High School and worked as a medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends, but being with her family and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow brought her the most joy.

Surviving are two sons: Mark (Patti) Wingreen of Rhinelander, and Scott (Linda) Wingreen of Burlington; two daughters: Linda Storm of Milwaukee, and Laura Wingreen of Washington, PA; eleven grandchildren: Stephanie, Aaron, Chelsea, Chandler, Andrew, Michelle, Jennifer, Jason, Kyle, Nigel and Julie; twelve and a half great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wingreen, who passed away June 20, 1999. After his death she married Robert Jensen who passed away March 2, 2008. Three sons: Tom, Bill and Todd Wingreen; and all of her siblings: Mildred Ison, Ralph, Trulan and Bill Adams, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service for Yvonne will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361