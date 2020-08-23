× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yvonne M. Willis

September 4, 1937 – August 18, 2020

RACINE – Yvonne Marie Willis, age 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Yvonne was born in Kingsford, MI on September 4, 1937 to the late Fred and Randi (nee: Hansen) Schmitt. On December 27, 1958, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Edward Willis.

With profound Christian faith, Yvonne was a proud & faithful member of Calvary Memorial Church where she had been a member of the choir. She was devoted to reading her Bible and could often be found crocheting. As a great music enthusiast, Yvonne was a talented pianist and was quite fond of the Gaither gospel music. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family.