April 23, 1936—October 9, 2019
Yvonne C. Lombard, 83 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Dove Healthcare – West.
Yvonne was born to Arne and Marie (Davis) Rene on April 23, 1936 in Trempealeau County. She loved to cook and bake for others, give hugs, and hang the wash out on a windy day.
Yvonne lived most of her adult life in Racine, Wisconsin where she was a member of Grace Church. She is survived by her children: Dawn (Michael) Swaney and Brian (Kathe) Lombard; sister Arlene Ott; brother Roy (Chris) Rene; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends as well as her special Michigan family: Susan, Thomas, Ava, and Jayde.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, parents, and siblings: Arne Rene Jr., Elsie Rene, Floyd Rene, and Carol Pehlke.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Anna and the staff at Dove Healthcare-West for their special care for Yvonne.
A funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
