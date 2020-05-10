Yvonne Blair
RACINE—Yvonne Blair, age 57, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020.

Private family funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. You may view the full obituary and view the service by visiting Yvonne’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, go to service times and select Livestream option.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

