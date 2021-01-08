Yvonne B. Williams., 84, of Racine, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.
A Celebration of Life for Yvonne will be held Tuesday, January 12 at 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
