Yvonne B. Williams., 84, of Racine, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

A Celebration of Life for Yvonne will be held Tuesday, January 12 at 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.