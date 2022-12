RACINE—Yong T. Tolfson, 75, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 27, 2022. Her funeral service will be held at the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, December 5th at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00 O’clock Noon until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.