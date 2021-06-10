Aug. 19, 1933 – June 7, 2021

RACINE—Xanthie Maheras, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born in Zevgolateio, Greece, August 19, 1933, daughter of the late John and Vasiliki (nee Sofus) Kalliris.

She met John P. Maheras of Racine while he was vacationing in Greece and on August 21, 1965 they were married. She moved to Racine where they started a family raising her two sons, Bill and Paul. Xanthie was a member of Kimissis Tis Theotokou Orthodox Church. She enjoyed anything that was family and vacations. She was a devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son, Paul; brother, Tasso Kalliris of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law, Steroula Kalliris of Greece; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, god children, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband December 25, 1999; son William “Bill” January 20, 2012; brother, George; and sisters: Eleni ad Nikki.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the funeral home, 6-8 p.m. (Trisagion Prayer at 7:30 p.m.) and on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Rd., 10 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. John Ketchum officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.