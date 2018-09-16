August 4, 1942 – September 12, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Woodrow “Woody” Dean Ellsworth, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving wife at his side, on Wednesday evening, September 12, 2018.
Woody was born in Forest City, Iowa on August 4, 1942. At the young age of 18, he faithfully served our country with the United States Army from 1961-64. On August 30, 1969 in Irene, South Dakota, Woody was united in marriage with the love of his life, Diane (nee: Jorgensen). A graduate of Mankato State College in Minnesota, Woody was a longtime employee of SC Johnson Wax, retiring in 2006.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 50 years, Diane of Mount Pleasant; brother, Michael (Pat) Ellsworth of Corona, CA; sister-in-law, Sharon (Prescott) Miller of Mobile, AL; brothers-in-law, Terry (Marilyn) Jorgensen of Columbus, OH and Randy Jorgensen of Yankton, South Dakota; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, September 19, from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. A short Prayer Service of Remembrance for Woody will be at 6:00 pm with Rev. Patrick Faulk officiating. Military honors and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of one’s choice has been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.