Wisconsin In Brief: Aug. 19, 2020

Man struck and killed by driver on sidewalk

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old driver has struck and killed an elderly man on a sidewalk in Milwaukee, according to police.

It happened Monday afternoon on the city's near south side. The boy struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and then struck the 82-year-old man on the sidewalk.

The Milwaukee man was trapped underneath the car and had to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested the boy and a 25-year-old female passenger. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Man charged with homicide by drunken driving

MADISON — A Prairie du Sac man has been charged with homicide by drunken driving in the death of a motorcyclist in Dane County.

Gabriel Bare, 22, is accused of causing the Aug. 6 death of 46-year-old Troy Bronk, of Sun Prairie. Bronk was killed when he was struck while stopped at a traffic light in the Town of Springfield.

Bare had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11% at the time of the crash, according to a criminal complaint.