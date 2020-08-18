Wisconsin In Brief: Aug. 19, 2020

Man struck and killed by driver on sidewalk
MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old driver has struck and killed an elderly man on a sidewalk in Milwaukee, according to police.
It happened Monday afternoon on the city's near south side. The boy struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and then struck the 82-year-old man on the sidewalk.
The Milwaukee man was trapped underneath the car and had to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police arrested the boy and a 25-year-old female passenger. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.
Man charged with homicide by drunken driving
MADISON — A Prairie du Sac man has been charged with homicide by drunken driving in the death of a motorcyclist in Dane County.
Gabriel Bare, 22, is accused of causing the Aug. 6 death of 46-year-old Troy Bronk, of Sun Prairie. Bronk was killed when he was struck while stopped at a traffic light in the Town of Springfield.
Bare had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11% at the time of the crash, according to a criminal complaint.
Bail was set at $5,000 during a virtual court appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday, the State Journal reported.
Bare told a sheriff's deputy he had two shots of vodka less than 45 minutes before the crash and said he felt impaired, the complaint said. Court records do not list an attorney for Bare.
