July 11, 1925—August 8, 2021
RACINE—Winona Audrey Jansen, age 96, slipped peacefully into her heavenly rest on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was born in Rockledge, FL on July 11, 1925, to the late Winfred and Hildeborg Stewart (nee: Imingen). She spent most of her life, from age 4 on, in Racine, WI where her roots and relationships were strong.
Winona was united in marriage to the love of her life, Herman Leo Jansen on June 8, 1946. He preceded her in death May 16, 2011. Together for over 65 years, they traveled all around the country and later the world. Both were Lifetime members of the Racine Yacht Club, where they made many enduring friendships.
Winona was employed as a secretary for Belle City Malleable for ten years as well as various interesting assignments with Kelly Staffing. Working with numbers was her “thing”. Even in her 90s, she didn’t want to use speed-dial; instead she remembered everyone’s phone number.
After starting her family, with the exception of working in a restaurant evenings to help make ends meet, she concentrated on being the best mother she could be. Her hobbies were practical, and as an expert in sewing and cooking, her family and friends were blessed by the designer clothing and delicious food she created. She was a great mentor on how to practice hospitality as everyone benefited when she was hostess to many gatherings. Winona also learned how to create custom personalized greeting cards on her computer which she gifted to her family and friends on all occasions. She had a rare gift of making everyone feel like an instant friend. When she asked you how you were, she really listened, remembered what you answered, and checked back with you often for updates.
After the death of her husband, Winona was one of the first residents to move in to Primrose Retirement in Mt. Pleasant. She already knew many of the initial residents, and if she didn’t know them at first, she befriended them quickly. She thoroughly enjoyed her many friendships with both residents and staff while living at Primrose. Her outgoing personality and participation in most of the activities made her a natural for being an “Ambassador” and unofficial welcoming committee for new residents.
Winona will forever be remembered for her genuine interest in others, steadfast love for her family and friends, hospitality, integrity, creativity, homemade greeting cards, desserts and back-up desserts (just in case). She is forever loved dearly and will be sorely missed.
Winona was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Jansen and brother, Gay Stewart. Surviving are her children: Gail (Charles) Smith (New Berlin), Terri Peterson (Charles Ptaschinski) (Shawano), and Steven Jansen (Phoenix). She has four grandchildren: Adam Smith, Veronica Smith, Katie (Ken) Kadonsky and Megan (Ryan) Koch; along with three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many dear friends.
Winona was a devoted member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 24 at Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St, Racine, WI 53403. Visitation will be from 11:30 am -12:30 pm, the family will share a tribute/memories video from 12:30-1:00, and the service, officiated by Pastor Paul Ficken, will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A very special thank you to the staff and residents of Primrose for enriching her years there, and the staff at Lakeshore at Siena/ Hospice Alliance for the loving and compassionate care they showed to Winona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated to the Siena Center (or the charity of your choice).
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com