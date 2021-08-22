Winona Audrey Jansen

Winona was united in marriage to the love of her life, Herman Leo Jansen on June 8, 1946. He preceded her in death May 16, 2011. Together for over 65 years, they traveled all around the country and later the world. Both were Lifetime members of the Racine Yacht Club, where they made many enduring friendships.

After starting her family, with the exception of working in a restaurant evenings to help make ends meet, she concentrated on being the best mother she could be. Her hobbies were practical, and as an expert in sewing and cooking, her family and friends were blessed by the designer clothing and delicious food she created. She was a great mentor on how to practice hospitality as everyone benefited when she was hostess to many gatherings. Winona also learned how to create custom personalized greeting cards on her computer which she gifted to her family and friends on all occasions. She had a rare gift of making everyone feel like an instant friend. When she asked you how you were, she really listened, remembered what you answered, and checked back with you often for updates.