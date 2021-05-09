Wilma 'Willie' J. Betts (nee: Gordon)

Willie graduated from UW-Stout Class of 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. On June 14, 1958, at Christ's Church in Delavan, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Don Michael Betts. She and Don and children moved to Sturtevant in 1968 and to Racine in 1974. Willie was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and was a lifelong volunteer. She and Don had a special affection for feeding and sheltering the poor and disenfranchised in society through various organizations, instilling God's love for each one of us in all they did. She volunteered at St. Luke's Hospitality Center, the REST Program, The Salvation Army, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and as a Pink Lady at the hospital. She was a master gardener and enjoyed planting and tending gardens, including at DeKoven. She was a member of a homemakers group (Myagett's Corners) and garden club. She was a skilled seamstress and excellent cook, passing on her love of sewing, gardening, and cooking to her children and others. She was passionate about life and learning and had many lifelong friends. She and Don enjoyed crossing the country by car. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.