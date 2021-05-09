Wilma 'Willie' J. Betts (nee: Gordon)

February 19, 1937 - April 25, 2021
RACINE — Wilma Joyce Betts (known to most as Willie), age 84, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Rockford (Loves Park), IL, February 19, 1937, daughter of the late William and Martha (nee: Miller) Gordon. She was born at home in a blizzard; the doctor couldn't make it, so her father and aunt Helen delivered her with the doctor instructing via phone.
Willie graduated from UW-Stout Class of 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. On June 14, 1958, at Christ's Church in Delavan, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Don Michael Betts. She and Don and children moved to Sturtevant in 1968 and to Racine in 1974. Willie was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and was a lifelong volunteer. She and Don had a special affection for feeding and sheltering the poor and disenfranchised in society through various organizations, instilling God's love for each one of us in all they did. She volunteered at St. Luke's Hospitality Center, the REST Program, The Salvation Army, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and as a Pink Lady at the hospital. She was a master gardener and enjoyed planting and tending gardens, including at DeKoven. She was a member of a homemakers group (Myagett's Corners) and garden club. She was a skilled seamstress and excellent cook, passing on her love of sewing, gardening, and cooking to her children and others. She was passionate about life and learning and had many lifelong friends. She and Don enjoyed crossing the country by car. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Willie had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She knew that by putting her faith and trust in Jesus, she had eternal life and that when she left this earth, she would be with Him in His heavenly kingdom.
She was survived by her loving husband of nearly 64 years Don, until his passing Thursday, May 6. Surviving are her three children: Kimberly (Paul) Schutz of Sun Prairie, WI, Stephanie (Rod) Voland of Neenah, WI, Michael Betts of Mt. Horeb, WI; grandchildren: Ken Gordon, Danielle (fiancé Jake Meyer) Voland, Peter (Brittany) Voland, Courtney (Tyler) Lorenz, Paul Schutz, Susan Schutz and great-grandson, Ryan Voland; in-laws, Marcie Gordon, Kathy Gordon, Susan Betts, and Sandra Finch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joel and Douglas Gordon, and brother-in-law, Peter Betts.
Funeral services for Willie and Don will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, 12 p.m. noon, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, with Fr. Seth Raymond officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. The service will also be live streamed; go to the funeral home website, select Wilma's page, select service and select live stream. Memorials to The DeKoven Center, Racine, have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ascension Hospice and Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.
