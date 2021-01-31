 Skip to main content
Wilma Phillips
March 8, 1926 - January 25, 2021

RACINE- Wilma Phillips, 94, passed away at Villa at Lincoln Park on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Wilma was born in Etta, Mississippi on March 8, 1926 to Gaites and Lonie (nee: Driver) Owens. She married Bob Phillips. He preceded her in death. Wilma enjoyed doing word search puzzles, reading and watching old movies and television shows with her sisers.

She is survived by her sister Myra Johnson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Marzette and brothers Iz, Henry and Thomas Owens.

A memorial service for Wilma will be held at a later date.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

