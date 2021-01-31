March 8, 1926 - January 25, 2021
RACINE- Wilma Phillips, 94, passed away at Villa at Lincoln Park on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Wilma was born in Etta, Mississippi on March 8, 1926 to Gaites and Lonie (nee: Driver) Owens. She married Bob Phillips. He preceded her in death. Wilma enjoyed doing word search puzzles, reading and watching old movies and television shows with her sisers.
She is survived by her sister Myra Johnson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Marzette and brothers Iz, Henry and Thomas Owens.
A memorial service for Wilma will be held at a later date.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.