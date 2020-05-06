Wilma May Kuhn

Wilma was an active woman with many creative interests and hobbies. She was a beautiful seamstress, sewing most of her daughters’ clothes while they were growing up. Wilma always said that what she sewed needed to look just as good on the inside as it did on the outside. Her meticulous stitching honored that saying. Later, she enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She was never far from her crochet hooks or knitting needles and created many beautiful tablecloths, curtains, and blankets her family continues to cherish. Wilma also enjoyed oil painting. The walls of her home held many of her beautiful natural and landscape paintings. While at Waterford Memory Care, Wilma’s paintings were chosen to be part of the Alzheimer’s Association, Memories in the Making exhibition. Her family was so proud to see her artwork displayed. Even with all these hobbies, Wilma’s favorite place to be was outside. She loved to garden and had quite the green thumb. Wilma loved spending her days tending to her yard and gardens and visiting with dear neighbors. She was blessed with many wonderful neighbors who were always there to lend a helping hand, have a chit-chat around the campfire, and offer support. Wilma also found great joy in attending the sporting events and activities of her grandchildren.