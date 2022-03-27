RACNE – Mrs. Wilma Louise Helm, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 2, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. You may watch the service via livestream by clicking on this link at 4:00 p.m. https://youtu.be/fp4e-T1WIlI. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
