Wilma Louise Helm

RACNE – Mrs. Wilma Louise Helm, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 2, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. You may watch the service via livestream by clicking on this link at 4:00 p.m. https://youtu.be/fp4e-T1WIlI. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

