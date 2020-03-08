Wilma L. Milovancevic (Nee: Spanbauer)

Wilma was born in Oshkosh on August 6, 1921 to Frank and Elizabeth (nee: Schertz) Spanbauer. She moved to Racine at an early age and graduated from Washington Park High School. Wilma served in the USCG (SPARS) during WWII. She married John Milovancevic on September 6, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2009. Wilma retired from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in 1982. She was a member of the Racine Elks Ladies and St. Luke’s Auxiliary. Wilma was adored by generations of nieces and nephews. She will fondly be remembered as “Aunt Wilma” by all who knew her.