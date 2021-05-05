Wilma Joyce Betts
Wilma Joyce Betts, age 84, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, 12 pm noon, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main St. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:30 am until 12 pm. Memorials to The Dekoven Center have been suggested. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.