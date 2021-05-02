 Skip to main content
Wilma Joyce Betts
Wilma Joyce Betts

Wilma Joyce Betts

Wilma Joyce Betts, age 84, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, 12 pm noon, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 614 Main St. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:30 am until 12 pm. Memorials to The DeKoven Center have been suggested. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

