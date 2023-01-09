 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilma Jean Waldrop

Wilma Jean Waldrop

Jan. 29, 1960—Dec. 26, 2022

RACINE — Wilma Jean Waldrop was born in Racine, WI on January 29, 1960, to Lucille (nee: Moore) Williams and Willie Waldrop who both preceded her in death. Wilma, 62, unexpectedly passed away on December 26, 2022 at Regions Hospital-St. Paul MN.

Wilma was employed by Midwest Special Services Inc. Surviving is one brother, Gregory Williams Sr. of Racine, WI; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andre Sr.; sister, Bobbette Pearson; and niece, Jasmine Williams.

Funeral Services are January 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Oakwood Funeral Chapel.

