January 31, 1922—November 7, 2018
RACINE—Wilma I. Wiser, 96, passed away at Ascension- All Saints on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.
Wilma was born in Hustisford on January 31, 1922 to Victor and Irene Radloff. She married Francis Wiser and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage until his passing on March 4, 2015. Wilma enjoyed gardening, managing small businesses and going on Elderhostel’s.
She is survived by her sons Dennis Wiser and his friend Mary Totero and David Wiser and his wife Lauren; grandchildren, Nicholas Wiser and Alex Wiser and close friends Liam and Lenisa Doherty (and Tyson) plus many dear friends and acquaintances residing at the Atrium.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
