Wilma Faye Rogers
Wilma Faye Rogers

March 8, 1936 – October 6, 2020

We the family of Wilma Faye Rogers deeply appreciate and gratefully acknowledge your warm expressions of sympathy. Thank you for the stories and memories you shared, they truly helped our family and highlighted what a special person she was to so many.

Memorial donations are encouraged in memory of Wilma F. Rogers to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

