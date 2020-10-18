March 8, 1936 – October 6, 2020
We the family of Wilma Faye Rogers deeply appreciate and gratefully acknowledge your warm expressions of sympathy. Thank you for the stories and memories you shared, they truly helped our family and highlighted what a special person she was to so many.
Memorial donations are encouraged in memory of Wilma F. Rogers to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.