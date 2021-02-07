Wilma B. Beckett (nee: Klein)

3-22-1932 – 1-30-2021

RACINE — Wilma B. Beckett, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Rockford, IL, March 22, 1932, daughter of the late George and Dolores (nee: Steele) Klein.

Wilma was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years at St. Mary's Hospital, last working at Milwaukee Blood Center. An avid reader, Wilma also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and playing bingo. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her six children, Dianne (Robert) Knop, Roger Sems, Donna Thomack, Leo (Teri) Sems, Dean (Kim) Sems, Annette Starnes; sixteen grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Beckett and by her sister, Dorothy Klein.

Private funeral services will be held.

A special thank you to Ridgewood Care Center, and to the staff at Ascension All Saints 2nd Floor Cardio for their loving and compassionate care.

