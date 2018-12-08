Willis V. Johansen

September 16, 1925—November 29, 2018
IOWA CITY, IA—93 of Iowa City passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday November 29, 2018 at Melrose Meadows Assisted Living of Iowa City, Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 5th at 1 p.m. at Parkview Church, Iowa City. Inurnment will be at Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, Wisconsin at a later date. Bill is survived by son Brad (Patricia Hammer) Johansen of Roseville, California; daughter Barbara (Dr. Erling) Larson of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandson Matt (fiancé Chelsey Thomsen) Larson of Englewood, Colorado; granddaughter Kristen (Brett) Cimorelli of Dallas, Texas; great-granddaughters Amelia and Hannah Cimorelli of Dallas, TX; sister Leila Nielsen of Diamond Springs, California and family; brother Russ (Sarah) Johansen of Clovis, California and family; sister-in-law Jean (Lloyd) Johansen of Coralville, Iowa; niece Jann (Dr. Lanny) Kampfe of Iowa City, Iowa and family and nephew Judd Johansen of Coralville, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly, his brother-in-law Ray Nielsen and his son-in-law, Kevin Ahern. Bill’s family wishes to thank M. Craig Champion, M.D., the entire staff of Melrose Meadows Retirement Community and Iowa City Hospice for their compassionate care. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
