Dec. 3, 1921 - Oct. 26, 2021
NEENAH/Formerly of RACINE - Willis Henry Mahoney, 99, formerly of Racine WI, St. Germain, WI and Brooksville, FL, passed away Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021 at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living Facility. Willis was born in Racine, December 3, 1921, son of the late William and Eleanor (nee: Gloede) Mahoney.
On September 26, 1942, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Oak Creek, he was united in marriage to Shirley M. Vogelman. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant, The Knights of Columbus, Racine Transportation Club, and The St Germain Prime Timers.
Willie retired from Racine Industries/Host after 45 fulfilling years. He was one of a group of original employees, beginning his career there in 1941. It was a life-long job, that provided him many friends, and wonderful experiences. After building his first family home, Willie was the man everyone called, to do every job around their own homes. Will and Shirl were married in the era of "smokers", square dance club, and card parties.
A few years after retirement, at 62, he and Shirley began splitting their year between St. Germain and Brooksville. The years in St. Germain provided time by the beautiful lake with family and friends; Prime Timer events such as dart ball, trips, and cards; and his special nights of the week for pizza, Chicago hotdogs, and his daily 11:00 beer. That's Miller High-Life LIGHT, if you are buying.
Brooksville provided many wonderful friends, horse-shoe awards, card games, and holidays at the clubhouse. Playing cards was one of Willie's favorite things-cribbage, sheepshead and poker. He was a wonderful player, and always went home with more money than he brought. Willie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his five children: James (Joy) Mahoney of Wild Rose, Ralph (Sharon) Mahoney of Roscoe, IL, Jeanette (Brian) Mumm of Neenah, Margaret (Doug) Dykstra of Caledonia, John (Jenny) Mahoney, of Oak Creek; daughter-in-law Marilyn Mahoney of Sturtevant; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and many, many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Shirley Mahoney; son, William Mahoney; daughter, Sharon Nelson; infant great-grandson Andrew Mahoney; sisters, Lil (Gordy) Vogelman, Vi (Charles) Vogelman, Audrey (Cully) Thema, brothers, Marlo (Betty) Mahoney and Marvin Mahoney.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emerald Ridge of Neenah have been suggested.
The Mahoney family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Emerald Ridge of Neenah for their loving and compassionate care.
