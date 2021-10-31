Dec. 3, 1921 - Oct. 26, 2021

NEENAH/Formerly of RACINE - Willis Henry Mahoney, 99, formerly of Racine WI, St. Germain, WI and Brooksville, FL, passed away Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021 at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living Facility. Willis was born in Racine, December 3, 1921, son of the late William and Eleanor (nee: Gloede) Mahoney.

On September 26, 1942, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Oak Creek, he was united in marriage to Shirley M. Vogelman. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant, The Knights of Columbus, Racine Transportation Club, and The St Germain Prime Timers.

Willie retired from Racine Industries/Host after 45 fulfilling years. He was one of a group of original employees, beginning his career there in 1941. It was a life-long job, that provided him many friends, and wonderful experiences. After building his first family home, Willie was the man everyone called, to do every job around their own homes. Will and Shirl were married in the era of "smokers", square dance club, and card parties.