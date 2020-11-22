July 16, 1930 – November 16, 2020
OF RACINE – Willie P. Forte, age 90, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Wilson North Carolina, July 16, 1930, son of the late Timothy and Pauline (Nee: Ruffin) Forte.
Willie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He had a great work ethic, driving the School Bus for 20 years, was a nurses’ aide at High Ridge Hospital for 15 years and was a custodian at Gateway Technical College for 12 years. On April 8, 1982 he was united in marriage to Eleanor V. Reams. He was a member of St Paul Missionary Baptist Church and an active member and past Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge Southgate #6. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and will forever be remembered saying “Socializing with your wife is your greatest pleasure.” He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Eleanor; children, James Willie (Linda) Forte of Dolton, IL. Billie Earl Forte of McKeys Port, PA, Diane Knight of Wilson, North Carolina; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie and Haywood.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 11:30 A.M., with Bishop LL Kirby officiating. Private interment, with full military honors, will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held at 11:00 A.M. To view the service online, you may go to Willie’s webpage on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. Memorials to the Masonic Southgate Lodge #6, 3115 15th St., Racine, WI. 53405
