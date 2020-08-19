Willie Jr. Turner

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE—Age 55. Peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM -11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue.