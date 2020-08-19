You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Jr. Turner
0 comments

Willie Jr. Turner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

8/3/1965—8/11/2020

RACINE—Age 55. Peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM -11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Jr. Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News