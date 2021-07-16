 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Jean Mosby
0 Comments

Willie Jean Mosby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Jean Mosby

January 16, 1949—July 6, 2021

RACINE—Willie Jean Mosby, age 72. Beloved wife of Dwight Mosby, peacefully passed away on July 6, 2021. Visitation services will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue from 3:00—6:00 PM. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 17, 2021 at St. Paul MBC, 1120 Grand Avenue. Instate From 10:00—11:00 AM Funeral at 11:00 AM. Services entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A few essential items your child may need for the school year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News