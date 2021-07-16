RACINE—Willie Jean Mosby, age 72. Beloved wife of Dwight Mosby, peacefully passed away on July 6, 2021. Visitation services will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue from 3:00—6:00 PM. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 17, 2021 at St. Paul MBC, 1120 Grand Avenue. Instate From 10:00—11:00 AM Funeral at 11:00 AM. Services entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403