Willie Edward Biles
December 22, 1936 – December 30, 2020

RACINE – Willie Edward Biles, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

A memorial celebration of Willie’s life and homegoing will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Due to the pandemic, the service will be limited to 25 people.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

