William 'Willy' J. Mulder

April 2, 2005 – January 29, 2021
STURTEVANT – Son of William R. Mulder and Becky Mulder made his journey to his forever skatepark on January 29, 2021.
Willy had many interests in his young life. He played basketball, baseball and softball. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt bikes, paintball, 3 and 4 wheeling, video games, snowboarding but most of all his greatest passion was scootering at the skatepark with his friends. Willy touched many people in so many ways. His smile made you smile.
Left to cherish his memories are his father, William (Laura) Mulder; mother, Becky (Jon Robbins) Mulder; sister, Rhiannon Mulder, big brother and sister-in-law, Shane (Jordan) St. Pierre; nephews, Kellen & Warren St. Pierre, grandparents, William & LaVern Mulder, Sandy & Keith Radke; great-grandmothers, Carol J. Quella and Patricia Terry; aunts & uncles, Alan Mulder (Rachel Bleichner), Kim (Bryon) Zamora; cousins, Alex, Abel, Axel & Arlo Mulder, Dakota Winiger, Brittany (Kyle) Lucier. Further survived by Jodi, Lindsey, Jonny, Gabe, Kara, Leia, Sydney & Dax, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Jensen; great-grandparents, William R. Mulder, Richard R. Quella, George Terry, Earl and Beverly Jensen.
The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations have been suggested to the family for a memorial in William’s name at his favorite skatepark. Donations may be mailed to the family or the funeral home.
A private family service has been held. Please see Williams page at www.sturinofuneralhome.com to view the webcasted funeral service.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
