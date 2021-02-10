William 'Willy' J. Mulder

April 2, 2005 – January 29, 2021

STURTEVANT – Son of William R. Mulder and Becky Mulder made his journey to his forever skatepark on January 29, 2021.

Willy had many interests in his young life. He played basketball, baseball and softball. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt bikes, paintball, 3 and 4 wheeling, video games, snowboarding but most of all his greatest passion was scootering at the skatepark with his friends. Willy touched many people in so many ways. His smile made you smile.

Left to cherish his memories are his father, William (Laura) Mulder; mother, Becky (Jon Robbins) Mulder; sister, Rhiannon Mulder, big brother and sister-in-law, Shane (Jordan) St. Pierre; nephews, Kellen & Warren St. Pierre, grandparents, William & LaVern Mulder, Sandy & Keith Radke; great-grandmothers, Carol J. Quella and Patricia Terry; aunts & uncles, Alan Mulder (Rachel Bleichner), Kim (Bryon) Zamora; cousins, Alex, Abel, Axel & Arlo Mulder, Dakota Winiger, Brittany (Kyle) Lucier. Further survived by Jodi, Lindsey, Jonny, Gabe, Kara, Leia, Sydney & Dax, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Jensen; great-grandparents, William R. Mulder, Richard R. Quella, George Terry, Earl and Beverly Jensen.