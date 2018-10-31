Try 1 month for 99¢
William "Willie" J. Mayer

August 24, 1960—October 25, 2018

RAYMOND—William “Willie” J. Mayer, 58, passed to new life October 25, 2018 after a twenty year struggle with heart disease.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a memorial gathering for Willie at Purath-Strand funeral home on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William "Willie" J. Mayer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments