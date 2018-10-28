August 24, 1960—October 25, 2018
RAYMOND—William “Willie” J. Mayer, 58, passed to new life October 25, 2018 after a twenty year struggle with heart disease.
Born August 24, 1960 of the late Peter Sr. and Helen Mayer (nee, Chvilicek), he was raised in Caledonia along with his six brothers and five sisters. As a young adult, Willie was known as the local barkeep at The Round Up and Midway bars on Douglas Avenue. Over the years he was a dedicated employee at Racine Volkswagon/Mazda, Racine Auto Body, and Erickson Auto Trim. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, and regular trips to the dump to chew the fat with the locals. On occasion he’d agree to sing his own version of karaoke and had a great voice!
He was united in marriage to Chris Wilkinson at St. Rita’s Catholic Church on October 15, 1988, celebrating 30 years of marriage. They started their life together in the city of Racine, but Willie had a dream of country life. In 1991, with the skills to turn renovation ideas into reality, he found a place west of the I. He enjoyed remodeling the house along with the help of family and friends. Shortly after the birth of their twin daughters they moved to Raymond and made the house their home.
Willie is survived by his wife Chris, daughters Jessica and Melissa, his siblings Katie (Dennis) Hoffman, Mike (Nancy), Peter Jr. (the late Debbie), Sue Roushia, Lorraine (Lynn) Daniels, Loretta (Sam) Ferraro, Patti (Tony) Zbichorski, Tom, Joe (Pam), Steve (Shelley), Robert (Loretta); further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a memorial gathering for Willie at Purath-Strand funeral home on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
