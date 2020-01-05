William Walter "Bill", "Wild Bill", "Mac" McIlvaine, Sr.

For decades Bill played baritone with the Zion Band and the Belle City Brassworks. Tuba Christmas in Chicago was a holiday tradition for many years.

Alpine skiing, boating, waterskiing, cards, golf and travel were some of Bill's other interests. Later in life he found a way to combine some of those interests by putting his golf clubs in his van and heading off for a winter road trip to warmer areas with lots of golf courses, and friends and relatives he could visit.

It could be said of Bill that he never met a dessert he didn't like. Before the days of speed dial, he had Brusha's telephone number memorized for the frequent repeat pizza orders on the same evening. He will be missed at weekly Lost and Found restaurant outings. He recently impressed his fellow diners with his ability to consume an enormous steak, not needing a take-home box like everyone else.

Bill was passionate about his Roman Catholic faith, always being actively involved in parish life whether serving at Mass or driving others to church. He was a dedicated and active supporter of the pro-life cause. He also taught Sunday religious instruction, reminding his students that prayer does not have to be formal, but bringing God to mind, whether in appreciation or for help with problems, is the best contact one can have with God.