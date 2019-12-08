RACINE – William Walter “Bill” McIlvaine, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 10th at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m.