August 16, 1930 — December 1, 2019
RACINE — William Walter “Bill” McIlvaine, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.
A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12 p.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Richard J. Molter and Pastor Steve K. Varghese co-officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 10th at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at 12 p.m.
Gifts in Bill’s memory can be made to the organizations below or your favorite charity: St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Avenue, Racine, WI 53403, or to The Johnny Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Fund (to support aspiring high school brass musicians), Community State Bank, 8930 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant WI 53406
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
