RACINE — William Walter “Bill” McIlvaine, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12 p.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Richard J. Molter and Pastor Steve K. Varghese co-officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 10th at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at 12 p.m.