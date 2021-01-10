1948—2021

OF RACINE — William Timothy “Tim” Collier, age 72, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Tim was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Bremerhaven, Germany.

As an Army brat, Tim lived in several places until locating in Wauwatosa in 1960 with his family. Tim is a graduate of St. Bernard’s Grade School, Marquette University High School and Marquette University.

He served in the US Army from 1970 to 1972. He married Connie Wilsmann on Sept. 8, 1973. They have two children.

Tim worked in the life insurance business for 40 years and was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was a member of the Waukesha Life Underwriters Association before moving to Racine in 1980.

He had been an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts, serving as a Cub Pack Treasurer and Troop Committee Chairman. He also served the Lighthouse District Committee and the Southeast Wisconsin Executive Committee.