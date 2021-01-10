1948—2021
OF RACINE — William Timothy “Tim” Collier, age 72, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Tim was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Bremerhaven, Germany.
As an Army brat, Tim lived in several places until locating in Wauwatosa in 1960 with his family. Tim is a graduate of St. Bernard’s Grade School, Marquette University High School and Marquette University.
He served in the US Army from 1970 to 1972. He married Connie Wilsmann on Sept. 8, 1973. They have two children.
Tim worked in the life insurance business for 40 years and was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was a member of the Waukesha Life Underwriters Association before moving to Racine in 1980.
He had been an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts, serving as a Cub Pack Treasurer and Troop Committee Chairman. He also served the Lighthouse District Committee and the Southeast Wisconsin Executive Committee.
He is survived by his wife, two children, Bryan (Heather) Collier of Racine and Jennie Collier, of Tennessee; siblings, Tom (Denise) Collier, Mary Stanfield and Terri (Fred) Spicer, sister-in-law Mary Fran Collier and brother-in-law Robert Sranske, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, retired Army Lt. Col. Raymond F. Collier and Viola (Lyons) Collier; brother, retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Collier; sister, Kathleen “Kay” Sranske; and brother-in-law, Steve Stanfield.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, Tim would like you to turn off your cellphone, TV and tablets and spend time with your loved ones.
