William Thomas Jones
William Thomas Jones

RACINE - William Thomas Jones, 81, was called Home by his Loving Savior, on Friday, November 8, 2019. In keeping with his final wish, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held in the Spring.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

