Subscribe for 17¢ / day
William T. Burgmeier

December 6, 1965—August 19, 2018

RACINE—William T. Burgmeier, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 19, 2018 at his residence.

William was born in Racine on December 6, 1965, son of Thomas and Diane (nee: Hermann) Burgmeier.

He was previously employed with Borzynski’s. In his spare time Bill loved fishing and was a die-hard green Bay Packers fan.

Bill will be dearly missed by his children, Jessica Burgmeier, Jeremy (fiancée, Samantha Foster) Burgmeier; parents, Thomas Burgmeier and Diane Hermann; best friend and brother by choice, LeRoy Price; girlfriend, Margaret Knotek; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his step-fathers, Leonard Foote and John Hermann; stepmother, Karen Burgmeier.

There will be a time to visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday August 28, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William T. Burgmeier
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments