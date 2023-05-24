July 14, 1946—May 20, 2023

William Schmidt Jr. 76, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Born July 14, 1946, in Racine, to William Sr., and Lettie (nee Wortelboer) Schmidt. He was a lifelong resident of Franksville where he graduated from William Horlick High School. Bill served in The United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.

On April 12, 1968, Bill was united in marriage to Cathy Thompson. Bill worked as a mechanic for S.C Johnson for 36 years. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Sportsman Association. He enjoyed spending his retirement with his friends at the Sportsman’s Clubhouse, mentoring new shooters and telling stories.

Bill was an avid trap shooter. He loved being with friends and family outdoors, hunting, fishing and bird watching. He especially loved being with his family.

William is survived by his children: Scott (Melinda) Schmidt, Carrie (Dan) Renzulli; grandchildren: Alyviah, Bella, Reid, Sophia, Hunter; siblings: Barb (Chris) Jerry and Carol (Pat) Birkett.

William was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011