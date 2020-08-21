William Savage of Raymond, formerly of the Town of Raymond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 age 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Diane. Loving father of the late Tammy, the William Feldshau, Bryan (Amy), Tonya Hernandez, Dana (Tyler) Araujo, and Kurt. Proud and loving grandpa of Nicholas (Lexi), Kevin, Patrick, Nathan, Hannah, Michael, Jesse, Tyler, Matthew, Mike, Joshua, Kailie, Chad, and Ashley. Brother of the late Jerry (Lois), Rose (George), Fran (Gene), Marilyn (Jim), Barb (Jeff). Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.