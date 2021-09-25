PLOVER—William Samuel Jones passed away at Whispering Pines in Plover, Wisconsin, on September 21, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on May 17, 1939, the son of William Samuel Sr. and Elizabeth (Daniel) Jones, both of whom preceded him in death. William grew up on Villa Street on Racine’s south side, where he attended Winslow Elementary and Franklin Junior High Schools. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1957. While at Park he participated in football, intramurals, A Cappella, band (sax), Student Council and Co-Rec Club.

Following graduation Bill served his country in the United States Air Force. It was there he found his life’s calling as a firefighter, while a member of the 839th Installations Squadron, Sewart Air Force Base, Smyrna, Tennessee. During his four year hitch he received several promotions and was named Base Airman of the Month several times. He eventually held the rank of Airman 1st Class and was made Crew Chief, in charge of a company of six fire fighters. Citations received during this time credited him with “Superior conduct in the performance of fire protection and administrative duties.”

William’s military commitment ended in August 1961. On November 18th of that year he was appointed to the Racine Fire Department. During the next seven years he served on engine, truck and rescue companies. William’s association with the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau began with promotion to Fire Inspection Records Officer effective January 1, 1968. Two years later he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant; one of the youngest department members to hold that rank. In his role as a fire investigator Bill rose to national prominence and was widely recognized as an expert in the field. During his years in the Bureau Bill investigated some of Racine’s most significant fires, including the Camelot Supper Club, Goldblatt’s Department Store and Taster’s Choice Restaurant. He played an integral role in the development of the Racine County Arson Control Unit. He was also an active member and office holder for Racine Fire Fighters Local 321. Bill reached the pinnacle of his career in 1987 when he was promoted to Division Chief in charge of the Fire Prevention Bureau. He served in this capacity until retirement from the department in 1990.