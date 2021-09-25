May 17, 1939—September 21, 2021
PLOVER—William Samuel Jones passed away at Whispering Pines in Plover, Wisconsin, on September 21, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on May 17, 1939, the son of William Samuel Sr. and Elizabeth (Daniel) Jones, both of whom preceded him in death. William grew up on Villa Street on Racine’s south side, where he attended Winslow Elementary and Franklin Junior High Schools. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1957. While at Park he participated in football, intramurals, A Cappella, band (sax), Student Council and Co-Rec Club.
Following graduation Bill served his country in the United States Air Force. It was there he found his life’s calling as a firefighter, while a member of the 839th Installations Squadron, Sewart Air Force Base, Smyrna, Tennessee. During his four year hitch he received several promotions and was named Base Airman of the Month several times. He eventually held the rank of Airman 1st Class and was made Crew Chief, in charge of a company of six fire fighters. Citations received during this time credited him with “Superior conduct in the performance of fire protection and administrative duties.”
William’s military commitment ended in August 1961. On November 18th of that year he was appointed to the Racine Fire Department. During the next seven years he served on engine, truck and rescue companies. William’s association with the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau began with promotion to Fire Inspection Records Officer effective January 1, 1968. Two years later he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant; one of the youngest department members to hold that rank. In his role as a fire investigator Bill rose to national prominence and was widely recognized as an expert in the field. During his years in the Bureau Bill investigated some of Racine’s most significant fires, including the Camelot Supper Club, Goldblatt’s Department Store and Taster’s Choice Restaurant. He played an integral role in the development of the Racine County Arson Control Unit. He was also an active member and office holder for Racine Fire Fighters Local 321. Bill reached the pinnacle of his career in 1987 when he was promoted to Division Chief in charge of the Fire Prevention Bureau. He served in this capacity until retirement from the department in 1990.
On March 24, 1973, William was united in marriage to Gail (Seifert). Together they raised their family on Racine’s north side until retirement offered the opportunity to relocate to their beloved “cabin in the woods.” Bill’s passion in his spare time was woodworking. He became an accomplished carpenter at an early age, even building a small house for a local man while still in the USAF. Bill spent years renovating and expanding their retirement home on the shore of Moon Lake.
Bill and Gail moved to St. Germain in 1990. He continued his affiliation with firefighting by joining both the St. Germain and Eagle River Fire Departments. During his time there he was instrumental in introducing modern prevention, inspection, and investigative procedures to those respective departments. Bill spent many years monitoring dams in the area and served as a weather data collector and spotter and was a member of American Legion Post 114 in Eagle River. Above all Bill loved meeting daily with friends on the coffee shop circuit and spending time with family.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory, Gail, his wife of 48 years; two sons, Steven (Judith) of Racine and Gregory of Stevens Point; three daughters, Theresa (David) Simpson of Jacksonville, Florida, Gayle (Brad) Stewart of Stevens Point, and Susan Lemut, of Racine; ten grandchildren, Sara Mae Simpson (Christian Guzman Sanchez), Emily Simpson (Christopher Duffy), Sara (Jake) Ivanoski, Christopher Jones, Alex (Callyn Haupert) Stewart, David Stewart, Cavan Jones, Marcie Lemut, Noelle Lemut and Calum Lemut; and two great grandchildren, Bailey and Cassidy Ivanoski. William is further survived by his brother John (Fran) Jones of Wisconsin Rapids, nephews David (Maria) Jones, Bryan Jones, and niece Karyn (Jordan) Ekelin. Many beloved cousins and distant relatives can be found across the United States.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday September 27, 2021 at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be following the service at St. Germain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Bill’s name to their local Fire Departments.
