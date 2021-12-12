Sep. 21, 1946—Dec. 7, 2021
RACINE—William Robert Lister, “Bill”, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins, GA. He was the son of John and Ragna (nee: Larson) Lister, born on September 21, 1946, in Madison, WI.
Bill graduated from Rockford East High School, “Class of 1964”, and immediately left to join the Air Force and deployed to Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Bruchert on April 3, 1976. Bill proudly served in the US Air Force for 26 years retiring in September 1992. He was stationed in Vietnam, Thailand, Tinker AFB, Robins AFB, Scott AFB and ended his tour in Panama. Following the Air Force, he earned his Associate and Bachelor’s Degrees in Computer Science from MATC. He was an active member of VFW Post 6605. His passion was bowling and coaching. He will be remembered for his love for the Air Force, Bowling, and his smart-ass remarks. Above all, he treasured the time spent with family and will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly; children: Kari (Matt) Lilly and Melissa (Greg) Wroblewski; grandchildren: Katy Lister, Damien Lilly, Parker and Jacob Wroblewski; great-grandchildren: Nichalas and Addalyn Rose Ballman; siblings: Karen Love and GeorgeAnn Bringe; in laws: Diane (Jerry) Moede, Fred (Linda) Bruchert; Jerry (Nancy) Bruchert, Barb (John) Evrard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Ragna Lister; brothers: Richard Wipperfurth, Jack Lister and Hal Lister; sisters: Margaret Campbell, Gayle Elrod, Geri Relph and Georgia Lister.
A public Interment with fully military honors will be held on December 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to his family of friends in Georgia.
