William Robert Lister

Bill graduated from Rockford East High School, “Class of 1964”, and immediately left to join the Air Force and deployed to Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Bruchert on April 3, 1976. Bill proudly served in the US Air Force for 26 years retiring in September 1992. He was stationed in Vietnam, Thailand, Tinker AFB, Robins AFB, Scott AFB and ended his tour in Panama. Following the Air Force, he earned his Associate and Bachelor’s Degrees in Computer Science from MATC. He was an active member of VFW Post 6605. His passion was bowling and coaching. He will be remembered for his love for the Air Force, Bowling, and his smart-ass remarks. Above all, he treasured the time spent with family and will be dearly missed.