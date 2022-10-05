 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William R. Thompson

WATERFORD—Command Sergeant Major (Retired) William (Bill) R. Thompson, 74, Waterford, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on September 26, 2022.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Thompson; daughters: Jennifer (Chris) Cammers; Elizabeth (Rob) Mueller; grandchildren: Olivia, Riley, Abby, Leah and Delaney and many other loving family members and friends.

An Open house will be on October 9, 2022, at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI 53105) from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m.

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services, 262-514-4600. www.integrityfunerals.net.

