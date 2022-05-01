June 29, 1938—April 21, 2022

William R. Sparks passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022, at Oakridge Care Center. He was born to parents, Royce and Pearl Sparks on June 29, 1938 in Cazenovia, WI.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Dinah Sparks, parents and brother.

He is survived by his sister, Doris Slyfield; his sons: Thomas Sparks (Brittany Sparks), Andrew Sparks (Erin Sparks) and six grandchildren: Gage, Sander, Avery, Caldwell, Lena and Rocco.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy and honorably discharged in 1963. He retired after 33 years from Pabst Blue Ribbon. Bill enjoyed gardening, chatting with his neighbors, and taking his grandchildren to Park Inn for hamburgers.

The Sparks family would like to thank Oakridge Care Center and Hospice for their care of Bill.

The family has entrusted Strouf Funeral Home of Racine, WI with his cremation.

Burial and Military Honors will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022; 2:00 p.m. at the Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

