June 28, 1935 – July 6, 2019
RACINE – William R. Luepkes, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Bill was born in Lake Geneva, WI on June 28, 1935 to Richard and Mildred (nee: Yahnke) Luepkes. Bill was a professional engineer and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Bill married his greatest love Shirley A. Taylor in Ridgeland S.C. on July 20, 1956. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2000. He remained a loving, caring and protective husband until he and Shirley could be reunited through his death. Bill was a devout and faithful Christian and a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Bill was a devoted, loving and fun dad, grandpa and friend to his children and grandchildren who he always referred to as his greatest blessings and will be missed very much by his son, Robert Luepkes; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Mary Luepkes, Susan (Anthony) Good, Janet (Bradley) Dexter, Anne Luepkes and Catherine Luepkes; six grandchildren, August Abrahams, Nicole and Sarah Luepkes, Brandon Dexter, and Megan and Jacob Good, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents; and his dear son, William R. Luepkes Jr.
Funeral services for Bill will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie & Kewaunee Streets, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.
An additional service and interment will take place in Georgia.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
