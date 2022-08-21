Jan. 29, 1940 – Aug. 16, 2022

RACINE - William R. Hultman, 82, passed away at his residence on August 16, 2022.

Bill was born in Racine on January 29, 1940, to the late Robert and Genevieve (nee: Merrick) Hultman. He had a love and passion for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Bill was a great collector of anything Elvis and played his music constantly. He also enjoyed playing cards with family. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 through 1963. He then joined A&E Incorporated, working there 54 years, demonstrating his work ethic and loyalty as an example for all.

Bill is survived by his sisters: Noralee (Gil) Hoffman; Judy Brown; Carol (John) Meissner; Diana (Bob) Briscoe; Barbara (Mark) Manchester and brothers: James Hultman; Larry (Sylvia) Hultman; Michael (Linda) Hultman and Uncle Lee and Aunt Char Ripley. Bill is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers: Donald and Robert Hultman; and sister, Linda Welch.

Bill will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with a private committal service for his family. Memorials have been suggested by the family to American Heart Association or VFW Post 1391.

