William R. Hasko

February 7, 1933 - December 17, 2021

RACINE - William Richard Hasko, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on December 17, 2021. Bill, who was born on February 7, 1933 to Paul Hasko, Sr., and Katherine (Rohacek) Hasko, was a lifelong resident of Racine, Wisconsin.

Bill was preceded in death by father, Paul Hasko, Sr., mother Katherine (Rohacek) Hasko, and brothers: Paul (Alice) Hasko, Jr., John (Bernice) Hasko, Steve (Mabel) Hasko; sister Millie Stock, and infant brother and sister: Steve Martin Hasko and Eleanor Hasko; as well as wife Joyce's parents, Harry and Frances Vick and brother-in-law Allan Vick.

Bill married the love of his life, Joyce Vick, at the Lutheran Church of Christ the King in Duluth, Minnesota on June 17, 1967. The couple renewed their vows twice, at 25 and 50 years, both at Pentecost Lutheran Church in Racine, Wisconsin, ultimately enjoying and encouraging each other through 54 years of marriage together.

Bill was a loving father to Thomas (Susan) Hasko and Timothy Hasko; grandfather to Daniel and Rachel Hasko; and uncle to Dr. Barbara (Jack) Curry, Stephen Timothy Hasko, Erik (Alicia) Martini and Nicholas Martini; and brother-in-law to Kathy (Robert) Vick-Martini.

Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force, beginning in 1952. Stationed at Haneda Air Base at Tokyo International Airport in Japan, Bill worked in Military Transport Service ("MATS"). During his retirement, Bill regularly ensured that flags were placed on local Veterans' graves and around the church on certain patriotic holidays and regularly flew a flag at home.

Bill spent the majority of his working career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Racine, retiring in 1993 after more than 30 years of service. Despite his seniority, Bill chose to remain on his West Racine park and loop (walking) mail delivery route for the final two decades of his postal career, ultimately retiring on Route 594 at age 60.

When he was not delivering mail, Bill was an avid sports enthusiast, introducing his family to venues such as Milwaukee County Stadium, Lambeau Field and Camp Randall Stadium, including the Badger Band 5th Quarter. Bill and Joyce were part of the crowd at Lambeau Field for the infamous Packer Ice Bowl football game and Bill became a Green Bay Packer shareholder for Christmas in 2011. In his younger days, Bill could often be found on the softball diamond, where he played as many as four nights per week. Bill also shared his enthusiasm with his sons Tom and Tim as a volunteer softball coach and rarely missed a sporting event, band concert, school or church event in which his family participated. When grandchildren Dan and Rachel began playing, Grandpa was nothing short of a fixture in the stands for as many years as he could make it to games – support which his grandchildren will never forget.

Bill was a faithful and lifelong member of Pentecost Lutheran Church in Racine, where he served nearly 30 years as the church Treasurer, was an instrumental part of the Building Committee for the current church building, taught Sunday School and even sang a solo one Christmas Eve.

Bill also served as Quartermaster for VFW Post 1391 for several years and held office with the Racine NARFE Chapter and NARFE Wisconsin Federation of Chapters during his retirement.

Known to family and friends as Willie or Bill, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who lived life to its fullest and led by example.

The family would like to thank Pastor Luke Jacob, Pastor Brady Retzlaff, Nurse Heather, Aide Sheri and all of the family and friends for their loving care, prayers and support during the latter stage of Bill's life.

A funeral service will be held at Pentecost Lutheran Church (2213 Coolidge Avenue, Racine, WI) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will take place at the church, beginning at 10:00 AM. A brief committal service will be held at the church, following the funeral, with full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church.

