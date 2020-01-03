RACINE—William Paul Hansen ‘B’, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence. Private services for William will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be inurned at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Look for Sunday’s paper for full obituary or visit funeral home website.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
