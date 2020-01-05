William Paul Hansen
July 3, 1952 – December 29, 2019
RACINE – William Paul Hansen ‘B', 67, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence.
William was born on July 3, 1952, to William and Marjorie (nee: Hintz) Hansen in Milwaukee, WI. William worked as a journeyman painter for over 30 years. At one time during that 30-year span, he worked for Local 108.
William had a passion for cars. He loved hot rods, building cars, and going to car shows. William was a proud owner of a 1935 Chevy, which he had for 43 years. Above all, William loved his family and friends.
Left to cherish William's memory is his loving mother, Marjorie; his brother, Daniel Hansen of Colorado Springs, CO; two nephews: Allen, Aeron, and their mother, Terri; special friend, Bill Monroe; as well as many other friends through work and cars.
You have free articles remaining.
William is preceded in death by his father, William R. Hansen.
Private services for William will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be inurned at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension All-Saints Hospital and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for loving care for William.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.