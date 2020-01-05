William Paul Hansen

July 3, 1952 – December 29, 2019

RACINE – William Paul Hansen ‘B', 67, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence.

William was born on July 3, 1952, to William and Marjorie (nee: Hintz) Hansen in Milwaukee, WI. William worked as a journeyman painter for over 30 years. At one time during that 30-year span, he worked for Local 108.

William had a passion for cars. He loved hot rods, building cars, and going to car shows. William was a proud owner of a 1935 Chevy, which he had for 43 years. Above all, William loved his family and friends.

Left to cherish William's memory is his loving mother, Marjorie; his brother, Daniel Hansen of Colorado Springs, CO; two nephews: Allen, Aeron, and their mother, Terri; special friend, Bill Monroe; as well as many other friends through work and cars.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William is preceded in death by his father, William R. Hansen.

Private services for William will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be inurned at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.